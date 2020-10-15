|
|
|
McDONALD
Clive Angus Departed this world at home on September 30.
Cancer took him away after 85 years.
He resisted going quietly into that good night.
Clive is predeceased by his beloved wife Jill (Gahagan),
but survived by his cherished spouse
Jacqueline Delauney;
Step-son Philip Samuels and family;
His brother Tim (Joan) and family in Toronto and Ottawa
and Gahagan family members in the West Country, and
some remaining friends and cousins here and there
who have always appreciated him for his generosity,
loyalty and sincerity. One of a kind really.
RIP Clive Angus.
We are missing you already.
Donations recommended to St. Wilfred's Hospice.
A private cremation is intended to eventually be
followed by a piped Interment ceremony.
Funeral Service & Cremation
October 30 at an HD Tribe Worthing location.
Guest book requests for contact should succeed.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 15, 2020