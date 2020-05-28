|
|
|
Masters Colin Charles Passed away peacefully at
St Richards Hospital, Chichester
on 14th May, aged 90 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret,
loving dad of Glenn, Trina, Tracy and
the late Adrian. Stepdad of Gary and Kevin and a beloved grandad and
great grandad. Brother of Chris and late sister Jean. Sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Thanks to St Richards Hospital,
Warmere Court and Hollymead House for all their loving care.
Family flowers only, but donations if desired to British Heart Foundation, maybe sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR, 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on May 28, 2020