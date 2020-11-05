|
Warren Daisy Alice
(Pat Edwards)
Nee Bales Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 27th October, aged 86 years.
Much loved Mother to Garry, Jackie, Graham, Karen & Sandra Nan & "Techno Nan" to Ben, Jemma, David, Peter, Kaylee, Toby & Amy.
She loved life and never took
things too seriously.
She will be very sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
Please note, attendance of funeral services has been restricted, if you wish to attend, please confirm
with the family before attending.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made for St Wilfrid's Hospice at
www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co op Kingsham Rd, Chichester Telephone: 07738710997
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 5, 2020