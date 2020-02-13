|
|
|
Kew Dave It is with a sad heart that I am
posting to say that Dave Kew
passed away in hospital on the
5th January whilst in Spain.
Myself, Ian and family are holding a remembrance and celebration of Dave's life on the 15th February at 1pm
at Pagham Football Club.
All those who knew Dave are welcome to come along and join us and remember him. Pagham have a home game on the Saturday with a 3pm K.O. and there will be a minutes silence before the game.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020