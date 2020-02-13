Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Kew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Kew

Notice Condolences

Dave Kew Notice
Kew Dave It is with a sad heart that I am
posting to say that Dave Kew
passed away in hospital on the
5th January whilst in Spain.
Myself, Ian and family are holding a remembrance and celebration of Dave's life on the 15th February at 1pm
at Pagham Football Club.
All those who knew Dave are welcome to come along and join us and remember him. Pagham have a home game on the Saturday with a 3pm K.O. and there will be a minutes silence before the game.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -