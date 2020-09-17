|
|
|
Burden David Passed away peacefully at home
on 11th September 2020 aged 77
after a brave fight.
Much loved father of Anita,
partner of Sheila, and grandfather (Grumpy) to Elliott & Olivia.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral has been arranged.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 31, High Street, Bognor Regis. PO21 1RR or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
A service to celebrate his life will be held when circumstances permit.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 17, 2020