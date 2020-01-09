|
BUTCHER David Leonard George
"Dave" Passed away peacefully on 14th December 2019, aged 82 years.
He so bravely endured many years
of disabling illness, now at peace.
Formerly Butcher the butcher at
Summerley Corner, Felpham.
He will be sadly missed by his family,
friends and all who knew him.
Funeral service will be held at
Worthing Crematorium on
Friday 17th January at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to Dementia Support c/o
Darren Miles Funeral Service,
107 Felpham Road, Bognor Regis,
PO22 7PW. Tel 01243 828210
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020