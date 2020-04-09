|
GALL David It is with profound sadness that David's family announce his passing on
1st April 2020, aged 74 years.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Kheuavan, and his sons, Kevin and Nicholas.
A former VSO volunteer in Laos,
David was a long-time employee of West Sussex County Council and a motorcycle enthusiast.
Due to the present circumstances
the family will arrange a celebration of his life later in the year.
Enquiries to Barrells Funeral Directors.
Donations if desired for Parkinson's UK may be made at
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nicholas-gall
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 9, 2020