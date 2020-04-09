|
|
|
Hopkins David Ernest 27-8-1939 to 31.3.2020
Passed away peacefully at home.
Loving husband to Maureen, caring and supportive step-dad to the
late Martin, Trevor & Stephen.
Sadly missed by all who knew him.
Private cremation service.
A Service of Remembrance will
take place later in the year.
Donations in Dave's memory to
British Heart Foundation or
Chichester Boys Club may be sent
c/o Dillistone & Wraights,
49-51 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester, PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 9, 2020