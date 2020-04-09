Home

JACOBS David David John Jacobs died
peacefully in QA Hospital
on 26th March 2020,
aged 86 years.
David will be sadly missed,
loving faithful husband and father
and grandfather, he is fondly remembered by his widow June Jacobs and four children Graham, Alison, Murray & Robert and his five grandchildren Lauren, Adam,
Peter, Judith & Rory and all those
who loved David.
Restricted funeral to follow but
there will be a full commemoration celebration at Emsworth Baptist Church in the months that lie ahead.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 9, 2020
