|
|
|
LEWIS David Alfred On September 24th, 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila and loving father of Jonathan, father-in-law of Shelley, doting grandad of
Thomas and Henry, brother of Marion,
brother-in-law of Terry and Judie.
Will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday, October 9th at 15:30.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for
The Multiple Sclerosis Society (Chichester and Bognor branch)
may be sent direct to
The Multiple Sclerosis Society
National Centre, 372 Edgware Road, London NW2 6ND.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020