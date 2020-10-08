Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lewis

Notice Condolences

David Lewis Notice
LEWIS David Alfred On September 24th, 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila and loving father of Jonathan, father-in-law of Shelley, doting grandad of
Thomas and Henry, brother of Marion,
brother-in-law of Terry and Judie.
Will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday, October 9th at 15:30.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for
The Multiple Sclerosis Society (Chichester and Bognor branch)
may be sent direct to
The Multiple Sclerosis Society
National Centre, 372 Edgware Road, London NW2 6ND.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -