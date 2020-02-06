Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Chichester
1 Kingsham Avenue
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 8AW
01243 782209
Morrison David Passed away peacefully on
18th January 2020, aged 76.
Much loved husband,
father and brother.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 17th February at 10.15am.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made
at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Cancer Research UK c/o The Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester
PO19 8AW. Tel: 01243 782209.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 6, 2020
