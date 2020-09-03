|
|
|
Stenning David John Valerie would like to
say a huge thank you to all
family and friends for all their cards, flowers and messages of support
on the recent passing of David,
a dear and much missed husband.
Thank you also to everyone
for their generous donations for
St Wilfrids Hospice where David
received so much care.
A special mention must go to
Lorraine Emery at St Wilfrids for all
her help and support given to both of us over the last couple of years.
Special thanks must also go to
Steve Jefferies at F A Holland
for all his help and guidance which made a difficult time so much easier.
Last of all thank you to
Rev Simon Holland.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 3, 2020