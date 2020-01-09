|
LINDSELL Denis M Passed away on 4th January 2020 aged 80 years. Beloved husband of
Elizabeth, sadly missed by all his children, family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Our Lady Of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis on Monday 20th January at 11:00 am. No flowers please, donations to
St Wilfrids Hospice may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or
via reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020