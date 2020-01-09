Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00
Our Lady Of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church
Clarence Road
Bognor Regis
Denis Lindsell Notice
LINDSELL Denis M Passed away on 4th January 2020 aged 80 years. Beloved husband of
Elizabeth, sadly missed by all his children, family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Our Lady Of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, Clarence Road, Bognor Regis on Monday 20th January at 11:00 am. No flowers please, donations to
St Wilfrids Hospice may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or
via reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020
