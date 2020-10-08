Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Drinkwater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Drinkwater

Notice Condolences

Dennis Drinkwater Notice
DRINKWATER Dennis Died on 29th September 2020,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara, father of Tony, Colin and Neil, grandfather to Abbie, Carl, Liam, Joseph, Ross and Thomas.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Church, East Lavant.
The family would like to thank the staff of King's Lodge Nursing Home for their caring, kindness and friendship
over the past year.
Family flowers only. Donations for Guide Dogs for The Blind may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis
PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -