DRINKWATER Dennis Died on 29th September 2020,
aged 92 years.
Dearly loved husband of Barbara, father of Tony, Colin and Neil, grandfather to Abbie, Carl, Liam, Joseph, Ross and Thomas.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Church, East Lavant.
The family would like to thank the staff of King's Lodge Nursing Home for their caring, kindness and friendship
over the past year.
Family flowers only. Donations for Guide Dogs for The Blind may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis
PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020