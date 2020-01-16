Home

Oaklands Funeral Service
4 The Ridgeway
Chichester, West Sussex PO19 3LA
01243 773114
Derek Andrews Notice
ANDREWS Derek Gordon Passed away peacefully,
surrounded by his family at home on January 8th 2020, aged 78 years.
Husband of June, Father to Lorraine, Deborah and Tracie, Grandad to Bradley & Brother of Christine, Suzanne and Doreen.
Funeral Service at
Oaklands Funeral Service Chapel,
4 The Ridgeway, Oliver Whitby Road, Parklands, Chichester, PO19 3LA on
Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired to St. Wilfrid's Hospice, c/o Oaklands Funeral Service.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 16, 2020
