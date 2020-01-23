Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Moore

Notice Condolences

Derek Moore Notice
Moore Derek Passed away peacefully on
6th January 2020 aged 84.
Much loved Husband,
Father and Grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
30th January 2020 at 1.15.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Alzheimer's Society c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, PO19 8AW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -