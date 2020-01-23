|
Moore Derek Passed away peacefully on
6th January 2020 aged 84.
Much loved Husband,
Father and Grandfather.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
30th January 2020 at 1.15.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Alzheimer's Society c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, PO19 8AW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020