|
|
|
SCHOLEY Derek Sidney
'Dick' Passed away at home on
20th April 2020, aged 89 years.
He will be sadly missed by his wife
Ethel, family and all who knew him.
Please join the family at Boxgrove Gardens (respecting Social Distancing) at 9.30am on Wednesday 6th May 2020, to send him on his final journey.
Donations if desired to Bognor Regis Football Club c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR, 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 30, 2020