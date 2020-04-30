|
|
|
Exall Donald Arthur Sadly left us following a
brave fight on 21st April,
aged 84. A kind and gentle country man and gardener.
Very much loved and sadly missed
by daughter Bev, son Andrew (Netty),
wife Sheila, step daughters Carol, Heather and Mandy and all the grandchildren, step grandchildren
and step great grandchildren.
Family only service followed by
a memorial at a later date.
A live webcast will be available for family and friends to join us on Wednesday 6th May at 11am, for the link please, contact Bryders & Son, Tillington, Petworth GU28 9AB.
Tel: 01798 342174
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 30, 2020