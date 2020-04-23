|
|
|
Moy Donna Mrytle Sadly she left us on
10th March 2020.
All her family and friends hope
she is at peace now.
Much loved wife of George,
Mother to Stephen and Serena.
Granny to Claire, Paul, Craig Kayleigh, Ria, Misty and Matthew.
Great Granny to Lucas, Niamh,
Rhys, Letti and Kayla.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
The funeral service has been held and there will be a Memorial party at a date when the virus has gone.
Donations to St. Wilfred's Hospice or via. c/o Dillistone and Wraights,
Funeral Directors, Chichester.
Sleep peacefully My Darling.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 23, 2020