COOK Doreen May
Nee Allen Of Southbourne
Widow of John.
Who sadly passed away in Kings Lodge, Bosham on the
10th April 2020, aged 83 years.
Much loved mother of Barbie, Simon and Maria, Grandmother of Kirstie, Susie, Daniel, Hayley and Ashley and Great Grandmother of Tanya, Megan,
J J, Luke, Oliver and Oscar who will be sadly missed by all her family & friends.
Funeral service to take place shortly.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being received for Diabetes UK.
Donations may be made by either going to Doreen's Just Giving page
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
doreencook
or by sending a cheque made payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service,
The Old Post Office House,
Hambledon Road,
Denmead,
Hants,
PO7 6NN.
Tel: 023 9223 1567.
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 23, 2020