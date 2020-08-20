|
|
|
Eastment Doreen A long-time resident of Somerstown,
Chichester, died in Littlehampton
on 8th August 2020, at the age of 93. Doreen worked for many years in front-of-house at the
Chichester Festival Theatre, from the
early 1970s, before retiring some
30 years later as front-of-house
manager of the Minerva Studio.
Doreen was married to
Lawrence (Laurie) Eastment
until his death in 1996.
She leaves behind two sons:
Ian in Rustington and
Trevor in Sydney, Australia.
She also leaves behind three
grand-children: Nathaniel
(with great grand-daughter Amy)
in Hong Kong; and Scout and Francesca in Australia.
The funeral will take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday, 24th August.
It is requested that only
family flowers be sent, but donations,
if desired, to Cerebra (for Brain Injured
Children and Young People)
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 7SG. Telephone 01243 773311 or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 20, 2020