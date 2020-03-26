Home

RUNDALL Dorienne
(née Perry) Beloved mother of
Jennifer and Catherine,
sister of Beveley and David,
loving granny of Minnie,
Tai, Finlay & Skye.
Died peacefully on 10th March 2020
aged 73 at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester. Private cremation on
26th March 2020.
No flowers please; donations to
British Liver Trust / Brent Lodge Bird & Wildlife Trust please.
Celebration of Life to follow once COVID-19 restrictions lifted.
Contact 07930 490474 for all enquiries.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 26, 2020
