Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Minto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Minto

Notice Condolences

Douglas Minto Notice
MINTO Douglas Andrew
"Doug" Died suddenly but peacefully at his home, The Hair & Hounds, Stoughton on
6th January 2020 aged 83 years.
Dearest husband of Beryl for 54 years, a devoted father and grandfather.
Will be loved and remembered always.
Funeral service in celebration of Doug's life will take place at St Mary's Church, Stoughton on Friday 7th February at 12.30pm followed by cremation.
Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made via our website to the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory or may be sent to Eastleigh's
Independent Funeral Directors,
Joseph House, 14 Bishopstoke Road, Eastleigh, SO50 6AE. Tel: 02380 612444
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -