|
|
|
MINTO Douglas Andrew
"Doug" Died suddenly but peacefully at his home, The Hair & Hounds, Stoughton on
6th January 2020 aged 83 years.
Dearest husband of Beryl for 54 years, a devoted father and grandfather.
Will be loved and remembered always.
Funeral service in celebration of Doug's life will take place at St Mary's Church, Stoughton on Friday 7th February at 12.30pm followed by cremation.
Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made via our website to the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory or may be sent to Eastleigh's
Independent Funeral Directors,
Joseph House, 14 Bishopstoke Road, Eastleigh, SO50 6AE. Tel: 02380 612444
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 16, 2020