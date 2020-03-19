Home

Douglas Moorey Notice
Moorey Douglas George Passed away on
5th March 2020, aged 91 years.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Funeral Service at Our Lady of
Sorrows Roman Catholic Church,
Bognor Regis on Thursday 2nd April
at 10.00am followed by interment
in Bognor Regis Cemetery.
Family flowers only but donations for Dementia UK may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis
PO21 1RR telephone 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 19, 2020
