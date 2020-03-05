|
|
|
LEE Dulcie Sadly passed away on
10th February 2020, aged 86.
Dulcie will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Dulcie lived with her two sisters, Barbara and Daphne in Woodfield Rd, Crawley for many years. She worked at Nat West bank and was an active volunteer at St John's Ambulance.
Funeral service to be held at 12:40 pm on Thursday 12th March 2020 at Worthing Crematorium, Muntham Chapel.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, can be made in Dulcie's memory to St Johns Ambulance c/o Dillistone Funeral Service, 3a Arundel Road, Littlehampton, BN17 7BY.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 5, 2020