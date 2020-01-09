|
LAMPARD Duncan John Andrew Passed away at home on 19th December 2019, aged 53 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place
at Shore Community Baptist Church, Bognor Regis on Friday 24th January 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment in Chalcraft Lane Cemetery.
Flowers or donations in Duncan's memory for Bognor Foodbank may
be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR.
Telephone 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020