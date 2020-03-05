|
Kirkby-Bott Edmund (Ed) Passed away at St Wilfred's Hospice February 25th, 2020, surrounded by family at his side. Born March 27th, 1949, was the son of the late
Edmund & Dorothy Kirkby-Bott.
He is survived by his wife Shaun Elizabeth (Kneeland), two sons Edmund & Michael, his brothers Melvin (Hazel), Andrew (Joya) and sister Denise Tilbury (Robert) and many
nieces and nephews.
Funeral service to be held at
St Richard's Catholic Church, Slindon on Friday March 13th at 11:30 am followed by a committal at the
Arundel Catholic Burial Ground.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, sent to St Wilfred's Hospice or Prostate Cancer UK.
Enquires to Whites Funeralcare:
Tel: 01243 782136
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 5, 2020