McINTOSH
Edna Rita Passed away peacefully at
Greenways, Bognor Regis,
on Saturday 13th June 2020,
aged 90.
Beloved wife of the late Mac,
mum to Susan, Robert & Alison.
A loving nanny Tosh to her
six grandchildren, partners
and two great grandsons.
Much missed by family and friends,
a private service has been arranged.
Donations in memory of Edna to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 18, 2020