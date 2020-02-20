|
|
|
BISHOP Eileen Beryl Passed away at St Richards Hospital, Chichester on 31st January 2020,
aged 86.
A much loved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend who will
be sadly missed.
The funeral service is to take place on Wednesday 26th February 2020,
at The Oaks Havant Crematorium
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only preferred,
however donations in her memory payable to Love Your Hospital
(in favour of St Richard) may be sent c/o Moores Traditional
Funeral Directors, 302-304 Main Road,
Southbourne P010 8JL.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020