Kemp Eileen Lesley On Thursday, 30th January 2020, Eileen Lesley Kemp,
loving wife of Brian,
mother of Emma, Carly and Sam, and grandmother of Stanley, Fred, Bernie and Alfie, passed away aged 70.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 13th February at 1.15pm.
No flowers please, but donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK and
St Wilfred's Hospice may be sent c/o Darren Miles Funeral Service,
107 Felpham Road, Bognor Regis,
PO22 7PW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 6, 2020