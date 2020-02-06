Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00
Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church
Bognor Regis
View Map
Elizabeth Burnett Notice
Burnett Elizabeth (Betty)
née Wellard,
formerly Mitchell Passed away peacefully in her
sleep on Sunday 26th January 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Janine, Tina and Lisa, loving nan and great nan.
Sadly missed by all her family and
friends. Rest in Peace.
Funeral service to take place at
Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic
Church, Bognor Regis on
Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 10.00am, followed by committal at
St Richard's R.C Churchyard, Slindon. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, for Arundel and Brighton Lourdes Pilgrimage Trust or The British Heart Foundation may be
sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR. Telephone: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 6, 2020
