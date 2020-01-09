|
Ridgley Elizabeth May Passed away on
17th December 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved Mother of Rhoda, Kevin, Carl, Nicola, Quinton, Heidi, Zilliah and Lance. Nan and Great Nan.
She will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral Service to take place at
The Salvation Army, 73 Canada Grove, Bognor Regis on Wednesday 15th January 2020 at 11.00am. Family
flowers only but donations if desired to The Salvation Army can be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020