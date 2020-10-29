|
|
|
LOUCH Emmie Joan
née Whetnall Passed away peacefully at
Greenways Home, Bognor on
Thursday 8th October 2020,
aged 95 years.
Much loved, by her family,
she will be sadly missed.
The funeral will be held at
Chichester Crematorium on
30th October 2020.
Afterwards, there will be a service of thanksgiving at Christ Church,
Chichester. Due to current
restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only. However, if you would like to access the service online,
please contact the funeral directors on 01243-264082.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 29, 2020