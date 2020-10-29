Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emmie Louch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emmie Louch

Notice Condolences

Emmie Louch Notice
LOUCH Emmie Joan
née Whetnall Passed away peacefully at
Greenways Home, Bognor on
Thursday 8th October 2020,
aged 95 years.
Much loved, by her family,
she will be sadly missed.

The funeral will be held at
Chichester Crematorium on
30th October 2020.
Afterwards, there will be a service of thanksgiving at Christ Church,
Chichester. Due to current
restrictions, attendance will be by invitation only. However, if you would like to access the service online,
please contact the funeral directors on 01243-264082.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -