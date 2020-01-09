|
|
|
Caine Evelyn May
(nee Carver) Of Leominster (formerly Midhurst and Petworth), passed away peacefully on
December 28th 2019, aged 91.
Beloved Wife of the late John,
Mum of Avril, Peter and Gillian, Grandmother and Great-grandmother.
The service will be held at
Hereford Crematorium on
Monday 13th January 2020 at 3.45pm. Flowers accepted, or donations to Dementia Charity 'Dogs For Good'.
All enquiries to Leominster Funeralcare, (01568) 612225 or email [email protected]
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020