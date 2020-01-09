Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Caine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Caine

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Caine Notice
Caine Evelyn May
(nee Carver) Of Leominster (formerly Midhurst and Petworth), passed away peacefully on
December 28th 2019, aged 91.
Beloved Wife of the late John,
Mum of Avril, Peter and Gillian, Grandmother and Great-grandmother.
The service will be held at
Hereford Crematorium on
Monday 13th January 2020 at 3.45pm. Flowers accepted, or donations to Dementia Charity 'Dogs For Good'.
All enquiries to Leominster Funeralcare, (01568) 612225 or email [email protected]
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -