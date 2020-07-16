Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Hansford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Hansford

Notice Condolences

Florence Hansford Notice
HANSFORD Florence (Jersey) McGrath Passed away peacefully,
aged 89 years at Collingtree
Park Care Home, Northampton
on Wednesday 8th July 2020.
She will be sadly missed by
all her friends and family.
In accordance with her wishes
there will be no funeral service
or tributes, but she would like to
be remembered in your hearts.
Anyone who wishes to make a
donation in Jersey's memory to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may send it
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Telephone 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -