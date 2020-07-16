|
|
|
HANSFORD Florence (Jersey) McGrath Passed away peacefully,
aged 89 years at Collingtree
Park Care Home, Northampton
on Wednesday 8th July 2020.
She will be sadly missed by
all her friends and family.
In accordance with her wishes
there will be no funeral service
or tributes, but she would like to
be remembered in your hearts.
Anyone who wishes to make a
donation in Jersey's memory to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may send it
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Telephone 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on July 16, 2020