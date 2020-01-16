Home

Freda Griffin

Notice Condolences

Freda Griffin Notice
GRIFFIN Freda May (née Jupp) In loving memory of a much loved mother and wonderful grandmother who sadly passed away on
3rd January 2020.
Always so loving, thoughtful and kind you will be greatly missed by your family. You will always stay close to our
hearts, loved and remembered each and every day. Now reunited with Dad. Rest in peace. With all our love, Sarah,
Michael and James xxx

For funeral arrangements please contact W Wraight & Son, Emsworth.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 16, 2020
