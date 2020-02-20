Home

CARTER Frederick Stanley 1919 - 2020
On Tuesday February 4th, at home, Fred, age 100.
Much loved Father of Paul and Ian, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Prior to cremation, a Service of Celebration of Fred's life will be held at GreenAcres, Heatherley Wood on Tuesday, February 25th at 12 noon, to which all friends are invited.
Family flowers only please, but alternatively, if desired, donations to the RSPB would be welcomed as Fred had such an interest in, and love for
birds in addition to his life in horticulture.
Enquiries to Midhurst Funeralcare 01730 813264
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020
