FOX Geoff Suddenly on 1st March 2020,
aged 65 years. Beloved husband of Lin, dearly loved father of Vic and Katie.
Much loved by all his family and
many friends. Funeral service at
Holy Cross Church, North Bersted
on Monday 23rd March 2020 at
12.00 Noon. Flowers or donations
for Macmillan Cancer Support or Aldwick Royal British Legion may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 12, 2020