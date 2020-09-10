|
|
|
Alder Geoffrey Passed away peacefully in Westhampnett Care Home on
26th August 2020, aged 84 years.
Sadly missed by all of his family.
Funeral to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 25th September at 2.00pm.
Due to the restricted numbers permitted at this time,
if you wish to attend could you
kindly call the funeral directors
on 01243 839777 or email [email protected]
co.uk.
Donations in Geoffrey's memory
to Alzheimer's Society can be
made directly online at www.alzheimers.org.uk or by
cheque payable to the charity c/o Dillistone & Wraights,
49-51 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester, PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 10, 2020