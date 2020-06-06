Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Wraight & Son
The Square
Emsworth, Hampshire PO10 7EG
01243 372255
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Ayling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Ayling

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Ayling Notice
AYLING Geoffrey Passed away peacefully at home on
23rd May 2020, aged 80 years.
Will be sadly missed by Peg and all
the Family.

Due to the current social distancing restrictions there will be a private Funeral Service at Westbourne cemetery on Thursday 11th June 2020 at 10.30am for immediate family members only.

Flowers welcome. Donations,
if desired, can be made by cheque payable to St Wilfrid's Hospice, and can be sent C/O W. Wraight & Son.
The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG. Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -