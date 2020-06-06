|
AYLING Geoffrey Passed away peacefully at home on
23rd May 2020, aged 80 years.
Will be sadly missed by Peg and all
the Family.
Due to the current social distancing restrictions there will be a private Funeral Service at Westbourne cemetery on Thursday 11th June 2020 at 10.30am for immediate family members only.
Flowers welcome. Donations,
if desired, can be made by cheque payable to St Wilfrid's Hospice, and can be sent C/O W. Wraight & Son.
The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG. Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 6, 2020