|
|
|
Boxall Geoffrey Passed away peacefully on
8th August, aged 84 years.
Much loved husband of Barbara,
dearly loved father of Roy and Diane, their partners Clare and Nick,
and grandson Doug.
He will be greatly missed by all
who knew him.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will be held.
Donations, if desired, in Geoff's memory for Parkinson's or the
British Heart Foundation to be sent to Moores Funeral Directors,
302-304 Main Road, Southbourne, Hampshire PO10 8JL
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 13, 2020