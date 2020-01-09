|
LAWSON Geoffrey Passed away peacefully on
27th December, aged 72 years.
Much loved father of Amanda and Stephen and loving grandfather
of Megan, Harry, Sophie, Isla,
Phoebe and Evie.
He will be very sadly missed by all
of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 13th January at 10.15am.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to
St Wilfrid's Hospice c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
230 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, PO1 5BA.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020