Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Renwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Renwick

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Renwick Notice
RENWICK Geoffrey On 24th January 2020 peacefully in
St. Richard's Hospital, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Patricia, much loved father of Jackie & Juliet, dear grandad to Lloyd, Hannah,
Lara & George and great-grandad
to Leo & Edie.
Funeral service at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday
5th February 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations for
The British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -