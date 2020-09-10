|
|
|
Ainger George William Passed away peacefully on
29th August, aged 89.
Sadly missed by his wife Sheila
and the whole family.
The Funeral Service will be held at Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 18th September at 14.00.
Please note, attendance of Funeral Services has been restricted, if you wish to attend, please confirm
with the family before attending.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
in memory of George.
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
1 Kingsham Avenue, Chichester.
Tel: 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 10, 2020