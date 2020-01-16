|
Wilkinson George Passed away peacefully on
2nd January 2020, aged 86.
Loving father of Gary, Elisa and Gavin. He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
The Shore Community Church,
Victoria Drive, Bognor Regis.
on Wednesday 22nd January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to
The Food Bank c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester PO19 8AW.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 16, 2020