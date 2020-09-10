|
Trust Gerald Michael
(Mick) Passed away at home on
Friday 28th August, aged 84.
A dearly loved husband and
soulmate of Sheila. A devoted Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
He will be sorely missed by all.
Due to current restrictions there
will be a private funeral.
Donations made in memory
of Mick may be sent direct to
St Wilfrid's Hospice, Walton Lane, Bosham, Chichester, PO18 8QB.
All enquiries to Whites Funeralcare
Tel: 01243 782136
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 10, 2020