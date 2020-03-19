|
Casey Gill
Memorial Mass
and Reception Further to the developing Coronavirus crisis and having taken advice from both the Church and the intended Reception venue, the Memorial Mass and Reception for Gill Casey will now take place later in the year at a
date and time to be advised.
Gill's immediate family will instead attend a small service on
Monday 23rd March 2020.
Details of the Memorial Mass
and Reception will be
published in due course.
Further enquiries to
F.A. Holland Funeralcare,
3 Jubilee Road, Chichester,
PO19 7XB. Tel: 01243 782965
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 19, 2020